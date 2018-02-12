Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
REUTERS

Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets

By
REUTERS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida rise 2-4 percent

NEW YORK: Walt Disney Co said on Sunday it was changing the admission price for its US theme parks, raising the cost of some single-day tickets by almost 9 percent.

Disney, which has a three-tier structure that charges visitors more during peak periods to help spread out crowds, said peak one-day tickets for a single theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would see the biggest increase, rising to $135 from $124.

Value and regular one-day tickets are now $97 and $117, respectively, compared to $97 and $110 last year.

One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida rose 2 percent to 4 percent, with tickets there now ranging between $109 and $129.

The company also said it plans to make changes to its annual pass program at Disneyland as well make its multiple-day tickets to Walt Disney World date-specific in order to help manage crowds, particularly as it prepares to open a new Star Wars attraction at both parks next year.

Theme parks are Disney’s second-largest division, bringing in $18.4 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in operating income for the fiscal year that ended in September, according to company earnings reports.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

 Updated 7 hours ago
NY state sues Weinstein and Co for failing to protect staff

NY state sues Weinstein and Co for failing to protect staff

 Updated 13 hours ago
From Lalukhet to Lyari: Anecdotes tracing Karachi’s cityscapes of violence

From Lalukhet to Lyari: Anecdotes tracing Karachi’s cityscapes of violence

 Updated 23 hours ago
Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away in Karachi

Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away in Karachi

 Updated yesterday
Carnival lights up Rio despite crime wave, yellow fever scare

Carnival lights up Rio despite crime wave, yellow fever scare

 Updated 2 days ago
Priyanka Chopra says wanted to get married since age 12

Priyanka Chopra says wanted to get married since age 12

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
It's alive! Tom Hardy waxwork with beating heart unveiled in London

It's alive! Tom Hardy waxwork with beating heart unveiled in London

 Updated 2 days ago
#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

 Updated 3 days ago
'Trump' and 'Kim' thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

'Trump' and 'Kim' thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM