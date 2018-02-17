Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, who played Zakoota Jin, dead at 64

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

LAHORE: Beloved actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, known for his portrayal of Zakoota Jin, passed away Friday night here in Mayo Hospital, Geo News reported.

The 64-year-old legend, also known as Munna Lahori, rose to fame after appearing in hit children's TV series Ainak Wala Jin — a household name in the 1990s — and was known for his leitmotif "Mujhe kaam batao, mein kya karun, mein kisko khaon? (Assign me a task, what do I do, who should I eat?)."

Rehman suffered from partial paralysis, as well as, according to some reports, diabetes, in his old age. In an interview with a local media outlet, the actor lamented how Pakistan forgets its artists, saying it was "a tragedy that artists in our country are not given due respect".

“I spent 40 years of my life spreading happiness among the people of my country. But now, in old age, I am living without electricity and gas,” Rehman had said.

The Ainak Wala Jin star leaves behind a bereaved widow, three sons, and two daughters. His funeral is set to be held after Zuhr prayers today (Saturday).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Fashion photographer Demarchelier accused of sexual harassment

Fashion photographer Demarchelier accused of sexual harassment

 Updated 14 hours ago
Stars of feminist Western say movies ready for new gender roles

Stars of feminist Western say movies ready for new gender roles

 Updated 14 hours ago
Drake gives away almost $1 million in 'God's Plan' music video

Drake gives away almost $1 million in 'God's Plan' music video

 Updated 15 hours ago
Trailer of ‘Cake The Film’ released

Trailer of ‘Cake The Film’ released

 Updated yesterday
Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out at paparazzi will make your day

Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out at paparazzi will make your day

Updated 2 days ago
Ugly Models, an agency of extraordinary ‘characters’

Ugly Models, an agency of extraordinary ‘characters’

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Smashing Pumpkins reunite, minus one, to revisit '90s hits

Smashing Pumpkins reunite, minus one, to revisit '90s hits

 Updated 2 days ago
Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' over sexual misconduct claims

Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' over sexual misconduct claims

 Updated 2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux part ways

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux part ways

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM