Actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, who played Zakoota Jin, dead at 64

LAHORE: Beloved actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, known for his portrayal of Zakoota Jin, passed away Friday night here in Mayo Hospital, Geo News reported.



The 64-year-old legend, also known as Munna Lahori, rose to fame after appearing in hit children's TV series Ainak Wala Jin — a household name in the 1990s — and was known for his leitmotif "Mujhe kaam batao, mein kya karun, mein kisko khaon? (Assign me a task, what do I do, who should I eat?)."

Rehman suffered from partial paralysis, as well as, according to some reports, diabetes, in his old age. In an interview with a local media outlet, the actor lamented how Pakistan forgets its artists, saying it was "a tragedy that artists in our country are not given due respect".

“I spent 40 years of my life spreading happiness among the people of my country. But now, in old age, I am living without electricity and gas,” Rehman had said.

The Ainak Wala Jin star leaves behind a bereaved widow, three sons, and two daughters. His funeral is set to be held after Zuhr prayers today (Saturday).