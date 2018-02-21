Here are the winners from the Lux Style Awards 2018

Photo: LSA website

The Lux Style Awards 2018 were held last night at Lahore's Expo Centre.

A number of celebrities attended the ceremony where Sahir Ali Bagga serenaded the audience with a soulful qawwali. Media personality and entrepreneur Frieha Altaf's #MeinBhi (Me Too) campaign against sexual harassment and for women's rights was also launched during the event.

The awards night concluded with a performance by a 76-member orchestra.

Here's who won at LSA 2018:

FILM

Best Film

The Best Film Award was bagged by Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Among the nominees were Balu Mahi, Chupan Chupai, Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Verna

Best Actor

The Best Actor Award was won by Humayun Saeed for Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

The nominees included Ahsan Khan in Chupan Chupai, Fahad Mustafa in Na Maloom Afraad 2, Mohsin Abbas in Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Osman Khalid Butt in Balu Mahi

Best Actress

Mahira Khan in Verna received the Best Actress award.

The nominees included Ainy Jaffri in Balu Mahi, Mehwish Hayat in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Uzma Hasan in Arth 2, and Neelum Muneer in Chupan Chupai.

Best Film Director

Nadeem Baig bagged the Best Film Director award for Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Haisaam Hussain for Balu Mahi, Mohsin Ali for Chupan Chupai, Nabeel Qureshi for Na Maloom Afraad 2, and Shoaib Mansoor for Verna were among the nominees for the category.

Best Supporting Actor

The Best Supporting Actor award was bagged by Javed Sheikh for his performance in Na Maloom Afraad 2.

The nominees included Ali Rizvi in Chupan Chupai, Faizan Khawaja in Chupan Chupai, Sohail Ahmed in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Gohar Rasheed in Rangreza.

Best Supporting Actress

Urwa Hocane received the award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi.



The nominees included Durdana Butt in Balu Mahi, Humaima Mallick in Arth 2, Sadaf Kanwal in Balu Mahi, and Zhalay Sarhadi in Chalay Thay Saath.



Best Singer (Male) - Film

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan bagged the award for Best Singer (male) in the film category for 'Sawaar De' from Arth 2.



The nominees included Adnan Dhool for 'Sadqa' from Chupan Chupai, Haroon Shahid for 'Sambhal Sambhal' from Verna, Mohsin Haider Abbas for 'Heeray' from Na Maloom Afraad 2, and Sahir Ali Bagga from 'Murshid Jee' of Arth 2.



Best Singer (Female) - Film

Aima Baig bagged the award for Best Singer (female) in the film category for 'Sadqa' from Chupan Chupai.

The nominees included Aima Baig for 'Kaif O Soroor' from Na Maloom Afraad 2, Jonita Ghandi for 'Baqiya' from Rangreza. Nirmal Roy for 'Raunaq-e- Aashiqui' from Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Sana Zulfiqar for 'Aadat' from Arth 2.

MUSIC

Album of the year

Hadiqa Kiani's Wajd won the Album of the year award, beating 36 by Sikander ka Mandar, 600 Saal by E Sharp, Elhaam by Sounds of Kolachi, and Fanoos by Zohaib Kazi.

Singer of the year

Ali Hamza, Ali Sethi and Waqar Ehsan were the recipients of the Singer of the year award for 'Tanak Dhin' from Coke Studio.

The nominees included Abid Brohi for 'The Sibbi Song' from Patari, Ali Azmat and Qurat ul Ain Baluch for 'Chal Diye' from Cornetto Pop Rock, Lyari Underground for 'Players of Lyari' from Patari, and Riaz Qadri and Zohaib Kazi for 'Takht Hazar' from Fanoos.

Best Music Video Director

Raza Shah received the Best Music Video Director for 'The Sibbi Song'.



Qamar Anwer for 'Kasani', Sana Jaffri for 'Madam', Taimoor Salahuddin for 'Chan Kithan', and Waleed Ahmed for 'Super Cat' were the contenders for the category.

Best Emerging Talent

The Best Emerging Talent award was bagged by Kashmir for 'Kaghaz Ka Jahaz'.



The nominees for this category were Abdullah Siddiqui for 'Fiction', Badnaam for 'Khwaja Ke Diwani', Keeray Makoray for 'Island in the City', and Roots for 'Pagal Sa'.

TELEVISION

Best TV Play

Baaghi bagged the award for the Best TV Play.



The nominees for this category were Muqabil, O Rungreza, and Sang-E-Mar Mar.

Best TV Actor

The best TV Actor award's recipient this year was Ahad Raza Mir for his performance in Yakeen Ka Safar.



Among the nominees were Adnan Siddiqui in Sammi, Imran Abbas in Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Mohsin Abbas in Muqabil, and Noman Ijaz in Pinjari.

Best TV Actress

Saba Qamar's performance in Baaghi landed her the Best TV Actress award at the LSA this year.



The nominees included Bushra Ansari in Seeta Bagri, Kubra Khan in Muqabil, Sajal Aly in Yakeen Ka Safar, and Sajal Aly in O Rungreza.

Best TV Director

Saife Hassan for Sang-E-Mar Mar bagged the Best TV Director Award.

Ahsan Talish for Alif Allah Aur Insan, Farooq Rind for Baaghi, Kashif Nisar for O Rungreza, and Saife Hassan for Sammi were the nominees for this category.

Best TV Writer

Mustafa Afridi for Sang-E-Mar Mar won the Best TV Writer award.

The nominees for the category were Noor ul Huda Shah for Sammi, Qaisara Hayat for Alif Allah Aur Insan, Saji Gul for O Rungreza, and Zafar Mairaj for Muqabil.

Best Original Sound Track

Shuja Haider for 'Baaghi' received the Best Original Sound Track.

The nominees for this category were Adnan Dhool and Sana Zulfiqar for 'Bay Khudi', Jimmy Khan for 'Tumharay Hain', Nabeel Shaukat for 'Woh Ek Pal', and Richi Robinson for 'Shayad'.

FASHION

Model of the Year (Female)

Amna Babar was the recipient of the Model of the Year (Female) award.

Anam Malik, Hira Shah, Sadaf Kanwal, and Zara Abid were the nominees for this category.

Model of the Year (Male)

Hasnain Lehri was the recipient of the Model of the Year (Female) award.



The nominees for this category were Aimal Khan, Champ Imi, Omer Shahzad, and Shahzad Noor.

Achievement in Fashion Design - Pret

The award for Achievement in Fashion Design - Pret was bagged by Sana Safinaz.

The nominees for this category were Chapter 2 by Khaadi, Cross Stitch, Generation, and Sapphire.

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret

The award for Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret was bagged by Sania Maskatiya.



The nominees for this category were Elan, Mahgul, Misha Lakhani, and Shamaeel Ansari.

Achievement in Fashion Design - Bridal

The award for Achievement in Fashion Design - Bridal was bagged by Sana Safinaz.



The nominees for this category were Ali Xeeshan, Elan, Faraz Manan, and Mahgul.

Achievement in Fashion Design - Lawn

The award for Achievement in Fashion Design - Bridal was bagged by Elan.



The nominees for this category were Mahgul, Sana Safinaz, Shehla Chatoor, and Zara Shahjahan.

Best Menswear Designer

Republic by Omar Farooq bagged the award for the Best Menswear Designer.



The nominees for this category were Amir Adnan, Deepak and Fahad, Deepak Perwani, and HSY.

Best Hair & Make-up Artist

Qasim Liaqat was the recipient of the Best Hair & Make-up Artist award.



The nominees for this category were Fatima Nasir, Hannan Siddique, Saima Rashid, and Shoaib Khan were the nominees for this category.

Best Fashion Photographer

The Best Fashion Photographer award was bagged by Rizwan ul Haq.

The nominees for this category were Abdullah Haris, Alee Hassan, Nadir Firoz Khan, and Shahbaz Shazi.

Best Emerging Talent

Model Saheefa Jabbar Khatak was awarded the Best Emerging Talent at the LSA this year.

The nominees for this category were Fahmeen Ansari (model), Hussain Rehar (designer), Javeria Hanif (model), and MHM Photography (photographer).





Best Dressed (Male): Abrar ul Haq

Best Dressed (Female): Nabila

Lifetime Achievement Award: Frieha Altaf