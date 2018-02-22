Public waiting for report on change in Finality of Prophethood oath: Imran

Video: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that what should have been revealed in 48 hours has still not been made public.



He was referring to the report of the committee investigating the amendment in the oath of elected candidates affirming the Finality of Prophethood.

Addressing an event on the subject, Imran said claimed that the oath was intentionally changed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to please an international lobby.

"We will not forget, the public is waiting for the report," he said.

The PTI chief claimed that Nawaz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold secret meetings, adding that Nawaz wants to protect himself from the army.

"The same government released the Dawn Leaks report," he said, adding that, "What kind of a prime minister does these things".

Imran regretted that the country is going backwards because of the corrupt system.



A committee, headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, was formed last year to reveal those responsible for the changes in the oath when the Elections Act 2017 was passed. The changes, termed a clerical error, were later reversed by the government through another amendment.

Besides Haq, it included Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Climate Change Minister Mushahidullah Khan. The committee's report has not been made public or acted upon officially yet.

However, it was recently submitted to the Islamabad High Court which is hearing a petition against the change in the oath.