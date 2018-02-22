Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Public waiting for report on change in Finality of Prophethood oath: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Video: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that what should have been revealed in 48 hours has still not been made public. 

He was referring to the report of the committee investigating the amendment in the oath of elected candidates affirming the Finality of Prophethood.

Addressing an event on the subject, Imran said claimed that the oath was intentionally changed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to please an international lobby. 

"We will not forget, the public is waiting for the report," he said.

Government submits in IHC sealed report on changes in Finality of Prophethood oath

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had warned to summon PM, issue contempt notices to ministers and secretaries in case of failure to submit Raja Zafarul Haq committee report today

The PTI chief claimed that Nawaz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold secret meetings, adding that Nawaz wants to protect himself from the army. 

"The same government released the Dawn Leaks report," he said, adding that, "What kind of a prime minister does these things". 

Imran regretted that the country is going backwards because of the corrupt system. 

A committee, headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, was formed last year to reveal those responsible for the changes in the oath when the Elections Act 2017 was passed. The changes, termed a clerical error, were later reversed by the government through another amendment. 

Besides Haq, it included Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Climate Change Minister Mushahidullah Khan. The committee's report has not been made public or acted upon officially yet. 

However, it was recently submitted to the Islamabad High Court which is hearing a petition against the change in the oath. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM