Sridevi's death caused by accidental drowning

DUBAI: Authorities in the UAE confirmed on Monday that Bollywood actress Sridevi died after accidentally drowning after earlier Indian media reports had claimed her death was caused by a cardiac arrest.

"The death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai police tweeted, citing a post-mortem.



Executive Editor of UAE's Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur told India's ABP News that Dubai Police will record the statement of husband Boney Kapoor after her sudden demise.



The forensic report was sent to the public prosecutor's office, which will decide the merit of the case and then take further action if required.

If doubt is present, the Dubai authorities will not let any individual, deemed a person of interest, to leave the country. The release of the body also has no bearing on the police taking further action.

The body of Sridevi, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, had been due to be brought back to Mumbai on Monday by charter flight. It was not immediately clear however when Dubai authorities would release it.

Hundreds of heartbroken fans gathered outside her Mumbai home hoping to catch a final glimpse of the star before her cremation, now likely to take place on Tuesday at the earliest.

"I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself," actor Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter.

"I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am we will always remember you with love and respect," he added.

Fellow actor Ranveer Singh tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema´s greatest superstars".

Actress Alia Bhatt posted on Twitter: "Nothing makes sense. I have no words... just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you."

The actress was in Dubai with her family, including husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.



Sridevi's body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready by late evening, Khaleej Times quoted officials dealing with the legal formalities.

The actress reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.



According to the report, the hotel's management had refused to comment on the matter and an employee stated that the matter is under police investigation.

"Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," said the statement, issued by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family.

"They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India tomorrow," it said.



Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi appeared in around 300 films and was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her service to the film industry.



She made her acting debut at the age of four and her career spanned more than four decades.

Sridevi worked in India's regional Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-language films before making her Bollywood debut in 1979.

She became a national icon with a string of blockbuster films including "Chandni", "Mr India", "Mawali" and "Tohfa".

Sridevi famously took a 15-year-break from the silver screen after marrying film producer Boney Kapoor but returned in the 2012 hit comedy-drama "English Vinglish". Her most recent film was last year´s "Mom".

She was set to see Jhanvi, the eldest of her two daughters, make her Bollywood debut.