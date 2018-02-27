Sridevi’s body repatriated to India, cremation on Wednesday

DUBAI: The body of Bollywood superstar Sridevi was repatriated to India on Tuesday evening and was kept at her Lokhandwala house in Mumbai, reported Indian media.

Her cremation is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, the Dubai police had given the green signal to transport Sridevi's body to India.



The forensic department had handed over Sridevi's body to the embalming department

The body was then handed over to the actress's family and shifted to India from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport through a private jet.

The investigation was closed after the Dubai authorities concluded that Sridevi had died after drowning in the bathroom in a state of intoxication.

Authorities had earlier issued a clearance letter to the family. According to the medical board probing the Bollywood megastar's death, there were no marks on the Bollywood actress' body.

Members of the medical board probing the matter had said Tuesday morning that investigations so far had pointed out that the actress' death was caused by drowning.



An official report of her death after accidentally drowning had surfaced on Monday, although Indian media reports had earlier claimed her death was caused by a cardiac arrest.

The Dubai police, on Monday, had tweeted that Sridevi's death had occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following the loss of consciousness.



Executive Editor of UAE's Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur, had told India's ABP News that Dubai Police will also record the statement of husband Boney Kapoor after her sudden demise.

The forensic report was sent to the public prosecutor's office, which will decide the merit of the case and then take further action if required.

Hundreds of heartbroken fans gathered outside her home Mumbai on Monday in hopes of catching a final glimpse of the star before her cremation.



Gallery photos: Indian media

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi appeared in around 300 films and was awarded the Padma Shri — India's fourth highest civilian award — for her service to the film industry.



Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four and her career spanned more than four decades.

She worked in India's regional Tamil-, Telugu-, and Malayalam-language films before making her Bollywood debut in 1979, becoming a national icon with a string of blockbuster films, including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

Sridevi famously took a 15-year-break from the silver screen after marrying film producer Boney Kapoor but returned in 2012's hit comedy-drama English Vinglish.

Her most recent film was last year's Mom.

She was set to see Jhanvi — the eldest of her two daughters — make her Bollywood debut.