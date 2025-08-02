John Travolta, Ringo Starr's unlikely duo sparks industry buzz

John Travolta joins forces with rock legend Ringo Starr

John Travolta has reportedly teamed up with Ringo Starr after a number of flop movies shake his Hollywood standing.

Radar Online revealed that the 71-year-old American actor and the 85-year-old musician and songwriter have been singing songs together, sometimes on stage and sometimes off it.

Insiders told the outlet that Travolta’s song You’re the One That I Want is for Starr.

"John has a fantastic voice and the moves to go with it, which he proved in Grease and Saturday Night Fever. People are genuinely glad to see him get out there and flex his talents again,” the source shared.

At Starr’s recent concert in Clearwater, Florida, the Urban Cowboy star showed up on stage and started singing the Beatles hit song With a Little Help From My Friends with him.

"John had a blast performing with Ringo and his band that night, and Ringo is encouraging him to do more of it. John has great pipes and a sense of rhythm, and he can sing and dance at the same time, which he's proved again and again,” the insider said.

“They get together when they can to jam and feed each other lyrics. No one would be surprised if they cut a single together – they're that good,” the source stated.