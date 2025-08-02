Latest update about Blake Lively, Youtuber legal drama revealed

Photo: Blake Lively, Youtuber legal drama takes new turn

Blake Lively is reportedly under the fire once again for her legal drama.

Though the Gossip Girl alum, recently backed down from efforts to obtain private information from several journalists and online creators, one YouTuber is still fighting back, per Daily Mail.

Reportedly, Lauren Neidigh, known online as LethalLauren904, has now asked a judge for a protective order against Blake even though the actress formally withdrew her subpoena over the weekend.

According to a letter obtained by the publication, Lauren Neidigh claimed that she still feared the It Ends With Us producer could refile the subpoena in the future as part of her ongoing legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

“[Lively’s] Subpoena targeted creators who have expressed unfavorable opinions about her online,” she wrote and added, “It served to intimidate, harass, chill constitutionally protected free speech, and threaten the safety and privacy of non-parties who are not involved in this litigation.”

The letter further argued that the subpoena was “not supported by any evidence.”

Her allegation continued to mentioner that Blake’s legal team has been “largely unresponsive” and unable to explain how her personal data could be relevant to the actress’ case.

Though Lively has rescinded subpoenas targeting Lauren Neidigh and two other independent creators, she still insisted that the threat hasn’t passed.

“There is still an ongoing threat of further abusive discovery requests,” she wrote, adding that such legal tactics could be used to “intimidate” her for exercising her First Amendment rights.