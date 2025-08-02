Sean 'Diddy' Combs presidential pardon chances revealed

How likely is Sean 'Diddy' Combs to get a presidential pardon?

There has been much buzz when a recent report claimed the US president Donald Trump is open to giving a full presidential pardon to Sean 'Diddy' Combs ahead of his sentencing this year.



The report may have raised hopes and anger in the Bad Boys Records founder's supporters and critics, respectively, because the Republican president has a history of pardoning convicted political supporters.

But in a recent interview with Newsmax, Trump's statement seemed to suggest that the jailed media mogul is not a supporter of him.

"Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?" the host asked. He replied, "Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably— I was very friendly with him."



"But when I ran for office, he was very hostile, and it’s hard. So, I don't know, it's more difficult," he continued. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings," he shared.

"And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements," the president added.

Sean, who reportedly had good ties with the country's head, previously made several critical comments about him. In 2017, he told The Daily Beast that he did not “really give a **** about Trump."

Three years later, at the loss of Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, he told radio host Charlamagne tha God that “white men like Trump need to be banished. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office."

The US president appears to allude to those remarks in the interview, leading the anchor to ask, "More likely a no?" prompting him to say, "I would say so.

Sean is awaiting the sentencing in the charges he is facing of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied bail in the case, which could put him in jail for a maximum of 20 years.