Adam Scott spills secret on the moment Paul Rudd's stardom exploded

Adam Scott shares how Paul Rudd became famous

Adam Scott just admitted watching his college pal Paul Rudd become “suddenly famous” was “so crazy.”

On the recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, the 52-year-old American actor revealed how it felt seeing his college friend Rudd’s immediate fame after the release of the 1995 film Clueless.

Scott recalled, “When Paul got that job, that's when everything changed and one of my friends was suddenly famous. It was so crazy. Yeah, and that was 30 years ago too.”

Somewhere in the conversation, the Severance star shared that his and the 56-year-old American actor’s first interaction was during their student lives because they were in the same university.

“I started at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts the year after he graduated, and already he was kind of famous on campus. I got to school and people were... There was chatter about this guy Paul Rudd, and part of it was because he had already gotten a Nintendo commercial that was airing and it was like, ‘Whoa,’” he explained.

At that time, Scott had realized that Rudd was a star and “was going to explode” in future but they could not meet one another until years later when the Big Little Lies actor graduated.

“He was there giving out an award as the past star of the school. And so we hung out after the graduation and became fast friends,” he noted.

Somehow, they never had to try out for the same roles, as Scott quipped, “I remember I auditioned for Clueless, but not for the role Paul played. I auditioned for some other role.”