Naomi issues final warning to Cardi B amid nasty feud

Photo: Naomi slams Cardi B as nasty feud heats up

Things are seemingly heating up between Cardi B and Naomi.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, WWE Women’s Champion Naomi, has been locked in a fiery social media spat with none other than Cardi B as the Outside rapper prepares to guest host the biggest party of the summer.

The annual two-night event takes place August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“She better hope she don’t run into me at MetLife,” Naomi told the outlet and added, “She’s been talking real crazy and reckless and I don’t like that.”

In addition to this, Naomi hinted to the outlet that she’s not above pulling strings to keep Cardi out of the building altogether.

“I’m working on a way right now to keep her out of the building,” she said with a laugh.

Naomi acknowledged Cardi’s presence at SummerSlam has been a major win for WWE.

“I love the mainstream crossovers,” she said and concluded by saying, “I love when we can bring in different, amazing artists and performers into our world and share our fan bases. We all just come together in this experience of wrestling, which I think is what makes wrestling so cool. Wrestling touches everyone around the world.”