50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs pardon status

50 Cent over the moon on 'rejected' Sean 'Diddy' Combs pardon

50 Cent appears to be over the moon as Sean 'Diddy' Combs seemingly not to be getting a presidential pardon after what the latest interview of the current president suggests.



“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned?” the Candy Shop rapper shared in a post on Instagram, which saw an AI-generated photo of him with Donald Trump.

“No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things. Yet, Trump being Trump, it could all change on a dime," he penned.

His post was drawn from a recent interview the 79-year-old gave to Newsmax, where he was asked, "Would you consider pardoning him?”

"Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably— I was very friendly with him," he replied.

The president continued, "But when I ran for office, he was very hostile, and it’s hard. So, I don't know, it's more difficult," he continued. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings," he shared.

"And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements," Trump added.

Sean is set to face the sentence of the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution charges later this year. With the bail being denied, he is facing up to 20 years in jail.