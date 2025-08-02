 
Dua Lipa says grateful for her Kosovan citizenship

Dua Lipa reacts to the president's social media post on her Kosovan citizenship

August 02, 2025

Pop star Dua Lipa expressed gratitude after being awarded Kosovan citizenship by President Vjosa Osmani in a formal ceremony this week.

The British-Albanian singer, born in London to Kosovar Albanian parents, shared her picture with the president via Instagram on Saturday. 

“Feeling so grateful to have been awarded my Kosovan citizenship by our President @vjosa.osmani,” Lipa wrote, sharing a repost of the President’s photo featuring the two standing side by side as she received the official document.

The ceremony took place in a grand setting adorned with Kosovo’s national flags. 

President Osmani also posted the photo with the message, “Mirë se erdhe në shtëpi, Dua!”, Albanian for “Welcome home, Dua!”

Lipa has long been a vocal advocate for her Kosovar roots and has worked to bring global recognition to the country, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. 

She co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation, which supports arts and cultural development in Kosovo, and organizes the annual Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina.

President Osmani praised Lipa for her contributions to Kosovo's international image, calling her a “symbol of hope and inspiration for young people.”


