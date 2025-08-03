Late Muhammad Ali's brother Rahaman Ali passes away

Photo: Late Muhammad Ali's brother Rahaman Ali dies aged 82

Rahaman Ali, who was the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has died at the age of 82.

As per the latest report of Daily Mail, the news was confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center in a statement shared earlier on Saturday, August 2, noting that Rahaman passed away a day earlier.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” said DeVone Holt, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

“He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper,’” he gushed while announcing the demise of the doting brother of the professional fighter.

Born July 18, 1943, Rahaman followed in his iconic brother’s footsteps, stepping into the ring professionally in 1964.

During his career, he won 14 of his 18 bouts before retiring in 1972.

After hanging up his gloves, he remained a devoted presence in Muhammad’s corner through traveling with him, helping him train, and standing by him through every high and low.

Following the news of his passing, tributes to Rahaman poured in from the Ali family.

“Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven,” wrote Muhammad’s daughter Hana Ali in an emotional Facebook post. “My Uncle Rahman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world.”

She added, “He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had… that same light, that same mischief, that same love.”

Laila Ali also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, honoring the deep bond between her father and uncle, “My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together.”