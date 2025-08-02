'High School Musical' director hits back at rumors about Zac Efron

'High School Musical' director hits back at rumors Zac Efron didn't sing in first movie

High School Musical fans know that heartthrob Zac Efron wasn’t the only vocalist behind his character Troy Bolton's songs in the first movie.

However, director Kenny Ortega has hit back at claims Zac didn’t sing at all in the film. He revealed that the Family Affair actor sang all of his songs, but his voice was mixed with actor Drew Seeley's.

"The songs were written before Zac got the role," Ortega explained. "So although he could sing, and he had a lovely voice, it wasn't the voice that the songs were written for. So he sang everything and we dubbed parts of it, so that it had greater vocal strength."

"That's important that people know that Zac Efron did sing," Ortega reiterated.

Seeley also stepped in for Zac during the live concert tour for the film the 17 Again star was filming Hairspray.

Seeley opened up about singing Troy Bolton's songs during an appearance on the Magical Rewind podcast last year.

“I was never told why they did it the way that they did it,” Seeley told hosts Will Friedle and Sabrina Bryan.

"But I think that they were within about three, four weeks of shooting the actual film, and they had me and not Zac. Me and the rest of the movie cast all go into the studio for, like, four days straight and record all the songs together. So, yeah, I knew that I was doing that," he recalled.

Zac Efron went on to sing all of Troy’s songs in the sequels of High School Musical, while Seeley went on to star in Another Cinderella Story opposite Selena Gomez.