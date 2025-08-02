 
Harrison Ford reflects on early career rejection

Harrison Ford shared an anecdote from his early career

August 02, 2025

Harrison Ford weighs in on struggles before stardom

Harrison Ford’s rise to stardom reportedly came with early rejection.

In a recent Variety interview, the Indiana Jones star opened up about a crushing moment in the 1960s, when he was a young actor earning just $150 a week under contract with Columbia Pictures.

This could have been a major snub that could’ve ended his career before it even began.

After landing his first on-screen appearance in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, the iconic actor was summoned to the office of the studio’s head of new talent, expecting praise or at least a nudge of encouragement.

However, he was flatly told he had “no future in the business.”

He even recalled how the executive even pushed him to ditch his name and get a trendier look.

“He wanted me to change my name. He thought that Harrison Ford was too pretentious a name for a young man, and then he asked me to get my hair cut like Elvis Presley,” the actor told the outlet and remarked, “That I didn’t go along with.”

He added, “I lasted about a year and a half of a seven-year contract.”

Now, years later when Harrison had become a household name thanks to Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Indiana Jones, he ran into the same executive again.

“I met him later across a crowded room,” he shared and recounted, “He had sent me a card on which he had written, ‘I missed my guess.’ And I looked around and couldn’t remember which one he was, but then he nodded at me and smiled, and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I know you.’”

