Tuesday Feb 27 2018
Forget about elections 2018 with five individuals heading party: Sattar

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has said the party cannot perform in the upcoming general elections with the existing Rabita Committee.

Holding a press conference, Sattar said it is better to forget about the forthcoming general elections in the presence of five individuals heading the party.

He said that there is more than one head of the Bahadurabad faction. "One head of Bahadurabad party is Amir Khan, while the other is Khalid Maqbool. It is not possible to work with so many heads."

The MQM-P leader said the biggest issue in talks with the Bahadurabad faction is uncertainty surrounding the head of the faction.

Sattar further said that he was uncomfortable with the party being run by six heads and he is the only one to take the blame.

The MQM-P leader also said that he would accept the Bahadurabad faction and embrace all its 24 members, but their lawyers have been setting them up. "What will they do if their deception is proved in courts tomorrow?"

"I feel that we should not go to election commission or courts, while an arbitration committee is working to find out a way," he said.

Sattar further said that arbitrators have been making efforts to save the MQM-P from fragmentation. "Talks have been ongoing, but on the other hand, they have removed me from the party."

He also lamented that the other faction has always taken a lead in holding a presser against him.

