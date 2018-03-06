Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has revealed that he is suffering from a "rare disease".

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to talk about his illness. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he wrote.

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible,” he added.

The actor asked his fans not to speculate on his condition, adding that he would share more when "further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis".

Irrfan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.