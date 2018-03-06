Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has revealed that he is suffering from a "rare disease".

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to talk about his illness. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he wrote.

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible,” he added.

The actor asked his fans not to speculate on his condition, adding that he would share more when "further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis".

Irrfan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

 Updated 2 hours ago
Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

 Updated 14 hours ago
Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor honoured at Oscars

Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor honoured at Oscars

 Updated 20 hours ago
Artistes at Lahooti Melo stress on need to include music to curricula

Artistes at Lahooti Melo stress on need to include music to curricula

Updated 20 hours ago
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for best animated short

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for best animated short

 Updated 22 hours ago
Nobody from Hollywood can find Pakistan on the map: Kumail Nanjiani

Nobody from Hollywood can find Pakistan on the map: Kumail Nanjiani

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
Oscars 2018: Complete list of award winners

Oscars 2018: Complete list of award winners

 Updated 24 hours ago
Best actress Oscar goes to ‘Three Billboards’ star Frances McDormand

Best actress Oscar goes to ‘Three Billboards’ star Frances McDormand

 Updated yesterday
Oscars gala hits halfway point as stars mark the year of #MeToo

Oscars gala hits halfway point as stars mark the year of #MeToo

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM