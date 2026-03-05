Wicked star Ariana Grande makes bombshell beauty reveal

Ariana Grande is letting her natural curls shine and showing fans just how many lip products she carries around on a daily basis.

Cynthia Erivo costar took to Instagram March 4 to put up a video of her wearing a sheet mask and headband, pulling back her brunette curls as she emptied her purse for viewers.

"I'm going through my purse and I think it's actually crucial that you see," said the Wicked star.

What she revealed was eye-popping: at least 17 lip products, including multiple glossy bombs, plumping glosses, lip stains, and blush sticks from her R.E.M. Beauty line.

“This is not a bit that I preset to make you guys laugh,” Grande told fans. “This is for real.”

Grande explained that the stash was only “half” of her bag’s contents, teasing “exciting testers of things to come.”

The Grammy winner’s playful reveal gave fans a rare glimpse of her natural hair.

She previously said about her hair that it was damaged during her Victorious years when she bleached and dyed it red every other week.

After years of relying on her signature high ponytail, Grande has slowly embraced her natural curls, describing them as “who I am privately.”

She once admitted that her real hair is a “humongous curly poof” that reminds her of her childhood.

Now, with her curls on display and her beauty bag overflowing, Grande is showing fans both sides of her persona: the polished pop star and the playful, authentic woman behind the music.