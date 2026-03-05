'The Batman II' makers have reportedly offered key role to 'James Bond' star

'The Batman' sequel allegedly stars Sebastian Stan, Scarlette Johansson in key roles

The Batman Part II featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, already has an amazing ensemble cast.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the upcoming action sci-fi is going to be sequel to the 2022 DC movie starring the Twilight star alongside Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffery Wright.

Allegedly, the Batman sequel is in works, and the filming is schedule to begin in Spring 2026.

The new installment will bring back Pattinson along with Farrell, Wright, and Andy Serkis. Meanwhile, Scarlette Johansson, Sebastian Stan and Barry Keoghan are also expected to join the star cast.

As per the latest reports, James Bond star Daniel Craig has been offered to play Christopher Dent, Harvey Dent’s father in the upcoming film.

Sources say that Brad Pitt and Stellan Skarsgård have turned down the roles. However, if Craig rejects the offer, then Liam Neeson will be considered to play the titular role.

Fans are super-excited to hear Daniel being considered as Dent. A fan wrote wrote, “Daniel Craig as Christopher Dent would be a massive power move for the Reeves-verse.”

However, social media users also doubt whether the Taken actor will be able to do justice with the character if the 58-year-old star rejects the offer.

“If he passes, do you think Liam Neeson's gravitas fits the Dent name better than the chaotic energy Brad Pitt would have brought”, wrote an internet user.

The Batman Part II is slated to release globally on October 1, 2027.