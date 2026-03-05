 
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance heats up with new outing

Kim Kardashian may join Lewis Hamilton in Australia as their relationship grows closer

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again making headlines as their romance seem to be getting more serious now.

Rumours say that Kim may have joined Lewis in Australia for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Lewis, 41, is already at the track, signing autographs and posting on Instagram about being “Down Under” and ready for the season.

Kim hasn’t been seen at the Grand Prix yet but there is reportedly a role waiting for her.

Travis Auld, the Grand Prix boss, joked that there’s a “spare seat” for her and that Formula One attracts interesting personalities.

The lovebirds, however, have been spending time together since their first public appearance last month at the Super Bowl which left many people in awe with their chemistry.

They recently were spotted enjoying a sunset together in Utah near luxury Amangiri resort, taking selfies and keeping close.

Sources say that their relationship is moving fast and both want to spend as much time together as they can before Lewis starts the new F1 season.

Friends and family are very supportive of their romance as the reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner love having Lewis around.

This romance, however, look like it that its becoming more serious than ever now and fans are keeping a close eye on them.

