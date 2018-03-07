Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Photo: File

Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose has said though she wishes to cast Fawad Khan in a film she can’t do so owing to a ban on Pakistani actors in the country.

The national award-winning filmmaker said the calls of bans on talent should be stopped. Her comments came during a panel discussion ‘Controlling creativity: Is censorship relevant?’ alongside veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal at the Ficci Frames 2018.

Responding to a question on how the constant restrictions from the Central Board of Film Certification is affecting the creativity and freedom of expression, Shonali said, "Instead of taking action to protect the rights of women and project their image under the right light, they are restricting filmmakers from doing their work freely.”

“Cinema should be free... For instance, Pakistani actors are not allowed to work in Indian films, and this decision is supported by Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association. What if I want to make a film with Fawad Khan?” she questioned.

When the moderator of the panel mentioned that her comment might earn her the title of an "anti-national", Bose replied, "That is the problem with our country nowadays."

“I speak of friendship between two countries. I want to make a film with Fawad Khan and nobody will allow me to make the film; producer will not back the film because of the risk and fear that has been created around it,” she said.

India first called for a ban on Pakistani talent working in the Hindi film industry in 2016. Shortly after the call for the ban, some Indian political outfits threatened Pakistani actors from entering the country and in retaliation Pakistani theatres pulled down Indian movies from their big screens.

The issue resurfaced last month when Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Ishtehaar in the Bollywood film Welcome to New York must be dubbed by someone else. Supriyo also demanded a ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

 Updated 10 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

 Updated 18 hours ago
Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

 Updated 20 hours ago
Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

 Updated 2 days ago
Veteran actress Shammi passes away

Veteran actress Shammi passes away

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

 Updated 2 days ago
Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

 Updated 2 days ago
Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM