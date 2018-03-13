Malala's new book focuses on displacement, refugees

Malala Yousafzai, Girls´ Education Activist and Co-Founder of Malala Fund, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018 - AFP

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s next book is a story of refugees.

Malala’s We Are Displaced which focuses on the refugee experience will come out on September 4 this year.

The book which is described as an introduction for young readers to “what it means to lose your home, your community, and the only world you’ve ever known,” will combine Malala’s own experience of displacement with personal stories of those she met on her various journeys to refugee camps.

The 20-year-old activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show “the humanity behind the statistics.”

“We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on."

"I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same. I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict,” she said.

Weidenfeld & Nicolson is publishing Malala's new book. Jenny Lord, publishing director for Weidenfeld & Nicolson non-fiction, said, "There has never been a better time to gain a greater understanding of the experience of displacement, which affects so many people in so many ways. These stories that Malala has chosen to share with us feel urgent and vital, and We Are Displaced is a potent reminder that we must do everything in our power to protect the universal right to a home for everyone."

In 2014, Malala became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner ever.

As an author, Malala is known for her internationally best-selling memoir, I Am Malala. Last October, she also released a children's book with Puffin, illustrated by Sebastien Cosset and Marie Pommepuy, called Malala's Magic Pencil.

The author's net sales proceeds from the book will go to the Malala Fund, the non-profit she co-founded with her father to help ensure girls around the world can get secondary education.