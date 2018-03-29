Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC orders Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem to be cleaned in a month

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

On March 20, the chief justice took on Tuesday suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media showing a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street. Photo: file
2

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the cleaning up of Hujra Shah Muqeem, a small town in Okara, in a month.

The town gained prominence after the picture of a funeral procession passing through sewage got the court's attention.

Hearing the suo motu case, a three-member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the place from where the funeral procession was passing was not fit for normal passage.

While addressing the chairman of the area's elected committee, the chief justice said: “Chairman sahab, what is happening in your area? Have you seen the piles of garbage in your area? You haven't improved the conditions in a little more than a year.”

Responding to this, the municipal committee chairman assured the top judge that the conditions are improving and further improvement will come in two more weeks.

Moreover, Hujra Shah Muqeem's member provincial assembly (MPA) also failed to appear before the court. The public lawyer informed the court that the MPA is currently out of the country.

Viral picture suo motu: CJP summons Okara town's committee members

CJP had taken suo motu notice of picture showing funeral procession passing through sewage

The court then set a deadline of a month for the authorities to clean the town and the hearing was adjourned till the first week of May.

At the last hearing, the chief justice had summoned all the municipal committee members of Hujra Shah Muqeem and the exact location of the picture was also identified. 

During the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar regretted that the clothes of those passing through sewage would have been ruined and wondered how they would have offered funeral prayers in dirty clothes.

On March 20, the chief justice took on Tuesday suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media showing a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street.

In his remarks, the chief justice had said that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

 Updated an hour ago
Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind prolonged power cuts

K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind prolonged power cuts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI workers clash upon Imran's arrival in Quetta

PTI workers clash upon Imran's arrival in Quetta

 Updated 6 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz applies for ten-year UK visit visa: sources

Maryam Nawaz applies for ten-year UK visit visa: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM