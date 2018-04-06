Overseas voters: NADRA to brief lawmakers, government officials on April 12

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will give a briefing to political parties on the issue of giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis on April 12.

In the briefing, being held on the directions of the Supreme Court, representatives of all 18 parties with a presence in Parliament, as well as secretaries of various ministries, will be invited.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, the direction to NADRA has been given in light of the ongoing case related to overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights in the apex court.

NADRA officials present their briefing in the Supreme Court’s auditorium on April 12 at 3pm, wherein two representatives of each parliamentary party and secretaries of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, cabinet division, information, law, parliamentary affairs and overseas Pakistanis will be in attendance.

Moreover, the Senate chairman and National Assembly Speaker will select six members each from their houses to attend the briefing.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan will represent the Election Commission of Pakistan at the briefing.