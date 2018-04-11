Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
Nadia Faisal

Pakistani designers tackle social issues on FPW day one

Nadia Faisal

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Models present a creation by Pakistani designer Gulabo on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
 

KARACHI: Bearing messages pertaining to social issues, Pakistani models walked the ramp alongside real-life heroes as the glitzy Fashion Week Pakistan 2018 (FPW) kicked off on Tuesday night in Karachi.

The country's top fashion event is celebrating its eleventh anniversary with slogans about global warming and child abuse albeit featuring a smaller line-up.

Models present creations by Pakistani designer Huma Adnan on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
 

Designing legend Maheen Khan's 'Liberation' collection — complete with brief yet thought-provoking statements on net neutrality, Jinnah's Pakistan, #MeToo, and water crisis — and that of Huma Adnan (Spring/Summer 2018) put forth a fresh take on the ongoing crises. 

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Hassan Riaz on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
 

Debutante Cheena Chhapra's collection — labelled 'Revivalist' — was introduced by 'real-life' models, unrestrained by the shackles of size and age. 

Models present creations by Pakistani designer Huma Adnan on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
 

Hassan Riaz's latest collection, showcased as part of his brand Gogi, focused on child labour and abuse, making it an attempt to bring to light yet another prevalent social issue.'

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Huma Adnan on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
 

Yasmeen Jiwa — the designer who recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week — also presented her collection, opening the first day's second half, alongside The Pink Tree Company.

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Hassan Riaz on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, Pakistan, April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan

The last segment of FPW Spring/Summer 2018 edition also introduced first-timer Farah Talib.

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Gulabo on the first day of the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2018 in Karachi on April 10, 2018. AFP/Asif Hassan
Stay tuned in to see what the second day unveils!

Editing and copy by Haseem uz Zaman

