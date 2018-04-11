Pakistani designers tackle social issues on FPW day one

KARACHI: Bearing messages pertaining to social issues, Pakistani models walked the ramp alongside real-life heroes as the glitzy Fashion Week Pakistan 2018 (FPW) kicked off on Tuesday night in Karachi.
The country's top fashion event is celebrating its eleventh anniversary with slogans about global warming and child abuse albeit featuring a smaller line-up.
Designing legend Maheen Khan's 'Liberation' collection — complete with brief yet thought-provoking statements on net neutrality, Jinnah's Pakistan, #MeToo, and water crisis — and that of Huma Adnan (Spring/Summer 2018) put forth a fresh take on the ongoing crises.
Debutante Cheena Chhapra's collection — labelled 'Revivalist' — was introduced by 'real-life' models, unrestrained by the shackles of size and age.
Hassan Riaz's latest collection, showcased as part of his brand Gogi, focused on child labour and abuse, making it an attempt to bring to light yet another prevalent social issue.'
Yasmeen Jiwa — the designer who recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week — also presented her collection, opening the first day's second half, alongside The Pink Tree Company.
The last segment of FPW Spring/Summer 2018 edition also introduced first-timer Farah Talib.
