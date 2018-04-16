Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 16 2018
Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Screengrab of R. Lee Ermey in Full Metal Jacket 

WASHINGTON: US actor and retired Marine R. Lee Ermey, best known for his role as foul-mouthed Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died, his manager said Sunday. He was 74.

Manager Bill Rogin said the Golden Globe nominee Ermey died from complications of pneumonia.

"It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed," he wrote, referencing the motto of the United States Marines Corps, in which Ermey served from 1961 to 1971 when he was medically discharged.

Born in Emporia, Kansas in 1944, Ermey bagged his first acting role while studying drama at the University of Manila in the Philippines, landing a part as a helicopter pilot in "Apocalypse Now" (1979). He went on to appear in some 60 films, often in military-related roles.

Ermey also lent his voice to the likes of the "Toy Story" films as the gung-ho plastic soldier Sarge, and "The Simpsons."

A board member of the powerful National Rifle Association, Ermey also hosted weapons-related TV shows such as the History Channel's "Lock n' Load with R. Lee Ermey" and "GunnyTime with R. Lee Ermey" on the Outdoor Channel.

