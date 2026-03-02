Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now reportedly getting prepared for their star-studded wedding and all of their fans can’t just stop talking about it.

The couple, who announced their dreamy engagement in August 2025, have kept their relationship private and lowkey even after their huge public attention.

Speculation revealed that the wedding may take place on June 13, 2026, a date that fits Swift’s long-time lucky number which is 13.

Travis and Taylor are said to be considering venues now in Rhode Island and Tennessee, with whispers of a private island ceremony to keep the event more private.

The Opalite hitmaker is expected to have her closest friends as bridesmaids which includes Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and her childhood friend Abigail Anderson are all likely to be part of the wedding.

Travis’s brother Jason, however, is also expected to be best man and his wife Kylie may also join the party.

Celebrities are already talking about the big day, as Kendall Jenner is expected to attend, while Kim Kardashian may not be invited to avoid any old drama.

Flavor Flav has even joked that he wants to officiate the wedding.

Taylor, moreover, said that the wedding will be big and full of fun with no drama at all over guests.