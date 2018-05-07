Can't connect right now! retry
Two-day Quetta Literary Festival kicks off

Monday May 07, 2018

The festival includes sessions on various topics, like the culture and geo-political importance of Balochistan, language, feminism and others-QLF/Twitter

QUETTA: A two-day literature festival kickstarted today in Quetta, the first ever in the provincial capital, with a host of panellists for different sessions.

“Many stalls of books stood in the lawns of BUITEMS one pleasant afternoon. The occasion was BUITEMS Book fair, 2017. The readers and visitors there, however, were just a handful. That unfortunate scene activated, fortunately, the brain circuits of one of the organizers of Quetta Literary Festival (QLF) and (s)he envisioned” the festival, its website says.

Panellists speak at a session at QLF-Geo News

The festival includes sessions on various topics, like the culture and geo-political importance of Balochistan, language, feminism and others.

Book stalls have been set up at the festival-Geo News

Other impressive sessions we think would be interesting are the talks on science and IT and their standing and impact in our society.

The panellists include both famous personalities from mainstream English and Urdu media as well as from Balochistan.

