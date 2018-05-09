Your complete guide to the royal wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are all set to tie the knot on May 19.

The couple has been making headlines ever since they were first seen together in 2016 but they have been the talk all over the world more so recently as their wedding inches closer.

But if you have not been following and want to catch up on the details, here is a breakdown of the wedding:

Who is getting married and how did they meet?

Prince Harry, formally known as Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the son of the Prince of Wales and late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry is marrying Hollywood actress Meghan Markle who is best known for her role in legal drama series Suits.

He is sixth in line to the throne.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2016.

What will happen on the wedding day and what time is it?

The ceremony will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, 21 miles west of London, at noon local time on May 19.

That means that if you want to watch it in Pakistan, you will have to tune in at 4:00pm.

After the service, the newlyweds will begin their carriage procession through the town of Windsor which is home to one of the Queen's official residences.

The procession will end at St George's Hall, a banquet hall at the castle, where about 600 guests will be invited to a luncheon reception hosted by the Queen.

Kensington Palace hasn’t made details public about the rest of Harry and Meghan’s schedule for the day, only sharing that the newlyweds will depart Windsor Castle following the afternoon luncheon for a private sit-down dinner for 200 hosted by Prince Charles.

The evening's reception will be held at the Frogmore House, a 17th-century manor on the castle estate where the royal couple posed for some of their engagement photos.

Who will perform the ceremony?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, who baptised Markle into the Church of England in March, will be performing the wedding ceremony.

The ceremony will include vows from the Book of Common Prayer, religious hymns, and readings from the Bible.

What will Markle and Harry wear?

Close friend and designer Roland Mouret, has been dubbed as the man who will design the gown, Markle is set to flaunt on her big day.

So far, the French native has remained tight lipped about whether he has received the commission or not.

Another contender, is the brain behind Ralph & Russo, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo who designed the $75,000 dress, she wore in her engagement photos.

The actress is expected to wear two gowns on the big day: one for the ceremony and the other for the private reception later in the evening.

Harry is expected to wear "morning dress", which usually consists of a tailcoat, a bright waistcoat and tie, although he could wear his military uniform.



Will Markle become a princess?

Markle will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

Only those born into the royal family can use the title ‘princess’ followed by their first name.

It is likely that the Queen will bestow the couple with a Dukedom, as she did with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law.

Diana was never officially called Princess Diana. She was the Princess of Wales and, after her divorce from Prince Charles, she was Diana, Princess of Wales.

Who is on the guest list?

The soon-to-be royal couple have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch the pair's arrival and carriage procession. These will be members of the public selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community. 100 students from two local schools in Windsor that have a strong affiliation with Windsor Castle.

There will be an addition 200 invites that will be given to various members of charities and organisations that Prince Harry serves as a patron.

The Queen will be in attendance as expected along with the other Royals and Markle’s parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

Which celebrities will be attending?

This is thought to be of as one of the most star studded wedding with guests ranging from Barack Obama. Serena Williams to Priyanka Chopra.

Markle has also invited her Suits co-stars with whom she starred on for seven seasons.

Also expected to attend the wedding ceremony is Elton John, one of Diana’s closest friends, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and members of Coldplay.

According to Mel B, Spice Girls have also been extended an invitation. It is yet to be seen whether they will be performing at the wedding reception.

Whoe is the Best Man and Maid of Honour?

Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man.

"Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle," the London royal residence said in a statement last month.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19," the statement said.

Markle will not have a maid of honour.

The royal kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to take on the roles of page boy and flower girl.

Who is making the Royal Cake?

Harry and Meghan have chosen author and food stylist, Claire Ptak, the owner of London-based Violet Bakery, to create a lemon and elderflower cake for the royal wedding on 19 May. She is known for serving American-style cupcakes, brownies and pastries at her widely-acclaimed bakery in East London.

The cake chosen for the wedding will be a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

How will it be different from the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

Prince Harry is not in direct line to the throne unlike his brother and so his wedding to Markle will likely be less of a to-do by royal standards, according to the BBC.

Further, Prince Harry and Markle will not be getting married at Westminster Abbey, the famed cathedral that has hosted several modern royal weddings, including the weddings of his brother, his paternal aunt, one of his paternal uncles, and his grandmother.