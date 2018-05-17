James Ransone, Andy Bean join cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’

Andy Bean and James Ransone. Photo: File

Stephen King’s "It: Chapter Two", has found two new actors to play the adult version of the members of the Loser’s Club.

Andy Bean is set to play Stanley Uris, while James Ransone would be playing the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in “It: Chapter Two,” according to Variety sources.

Earlier, James Ransone had announced in a since-deleted tweet that he would be portraying Kaspbrak in the film.

The younger version of Uris was portrayed by Wyatt Oleff in the first part of the film, while Kaspbrak was portrayed by Jack Dylan Grazer.

Earlier it was announced, James McAvoy was in talks for the role of Bill Denbrough, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in the first installment, while Bill Hader was in talks for the role of Richie Tozier, which was played by Finn Wolfhard previously.

Jessica Chastain has already signed on to play the role of Beverly Marsh.

Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

“Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, while Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee will be producing the film.

The first installment of the film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide including $327 at the US box office.

“Chapter Two” is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theatres by Warner Bros on September 6, 2019.