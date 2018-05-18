Armeena Khan says she'll visit Syria to hand-deliver zakat to refugee children

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan has announced that she will be travelling to Syria to deliver donations and Zakat to refugees and children in the war-torn region.

The Janaan actor took to social media to share a picture of a child surrendering to a camera and wrote, “This broke my heart. I have been following this conflict for years and I finally, have had enough. It is time to do something. It is time to do what is in my hands.”

The actor then shared her decision to travel to Syria and urged others to donate generously.

“I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war torn refugees and children of Syria. This is the holy month of Ramazan so start it off with a good deed,” she said.

The Bin Roye star added, “Please donate generously as everything will be hand delivered by myself and the team. The link is in the bio. I hope that you will do your bit in giving these poor children some hope in their lives. Thank you so much, please spread this as much as possible."



The actor has always been vocal about her support for Syrian refugees and has collected donations for organisations in the past as well.