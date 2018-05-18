Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Armeena Khan says she'll visit Syria to hand-deliver zakat to refugee children

By
Web Desk

Friday May 18, 2018

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan has announced that she will be travelling to Syria to deliver donations and Zakat to refugees and children in the war-torn region.

The Janaan actor took to social media to share a picture of a child surrendering to a camera and wrote, “This broke my heart. I have been following this conflict for years and I finally, have had enough. It is time to do something. It is time to do what is in my hands.”

The actor then shared her decision to travel to Syria and urged others to donate generously.

“I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war torn refugees and children of Syria. This is the holy month of Ramazan so start it off with a good deed,” she said.

A little kid surrendering to the camera (this broke my heart). I have been following this conflict for years and I finally have had enough. It is time to do something, it is time to do what is in my hands. So my dear ladies and gentleman, I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war torn refugees and children of #Syria. This is the HOLY month of #Ramadan so start it off with a good deed. Please donate generously as everything will be HAND DELIVERED by myself and the team. The link is in the bio, I hope that you will do your bit in giving these poor children some hope in their lives. Thank you so much, please spread this as much as possible. #ArmeenaKhan @humanrelieffoundation @sairahzafar @hrfnorthwest @shareennawaz @nayna_ray #War #Conflict #Justgive #Fundraising ️ ****Please SPREAD the word****** LINK IN BIO***++

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on

The Bin Roye star added, “Please donate generously as everything will be hand delivered by myself and the team. The link is in the bio. I hope that you will do your bit in giving these poor children some hope in their lives. Thank you so much, please spread this as much as possible."

The actor has always been vocal about her support for Syrian refugees and has collected donations for organisations in the past as well. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

 Updated 11 hours ago
Harry and Meghan’s cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker

Harry and Meghan’s cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker

 Updated 12 hours ago
12 most iconic royal wedding tiara moments

12 most iconic royal wedding tiara moments

 Updated 13 hours ago
Eight big European royal weddings of 21st century

Eight big European royal weddings of 21st century

 Updated 15 hours ago
Jemima Khan's company to produce ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ documentary

Jemima Khan's company to produce ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ documentary

 Updated 15 hours ago
Meesha Shafi tells detractors she wasn't Ali Zafar's only victim

Meesha Shafi tells detractors she wasn't Ali Zafar's only victim

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responds to criticism for taking husband's surname

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responds to criticism for taking husband's surname

 Updated 17 hours ago
Yanny or Laurel? Soundbite still has internet divided

Yanny or Laurel? Soundbite still has internet divided

 Updated 17 hours ago
Detroit to name street in tribute to Michael Jackson

Detroit to name street in tribute to Michael Jackson

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM