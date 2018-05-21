Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 21 2018
Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Monday May 21, 2018

She makes all the right decisions in life, Virat Kohli has said about Anushka Sharma

Skipper Virat Kohli calls the shots on the field with his cricket team, but when it comes to decisions off the field, his wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’.

In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was asked by an interviewer who is the ‘captain’ off-field.

“She is, of course,” a surprised Kohli said, laughing. “She takes all the right decisions in life. She’s totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that’s what you want in a life partner so I’m very grateful.”

The skipper, who tied the knot with the Bollywood diva at a private ceremony in Italy in December last year, pointed out her passion for cricket.

“She is very passionate about the game. She understands the game and she can understand the sentiments of all the players, what they go through and stuff, which I think is the most beautiful thing,” said Kohli.

Anushka is often seen cheering on her cricketer husband from the stands. She was most recently spotted during the ongoing Indian Premier League, where the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out after losing to Rajasthan Royals. 

