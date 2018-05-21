Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 21 2018
Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

Monday May 21, 2018

The royal wedding might have generated global interest but the bride Meghan Markle undeniably stood out in the graceful ceremony which the world watched with awe and deep admiration.

‘Quantico’ actress and Meghan Markle’s close friend Priyanka Chopra, who was also at the wedding, wrote an emotional note for her friend following her marriage to Prince Harry.

In an Instagram post, the Bollywood actress wrote: “Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.”

Priyanka became friends with Meghan Markle in 2016. The two grew closer with time, with Priyanka often speaking highly of her friend when probed on the subject in interviews.

Once Priyanka appeared on a US talk show, where the host of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ asked the ‘Baywatch’ actress to reflect on her friendship with actress Meghan Markle.

When Wendy tried to probe the actress on the relationship status of her friend, Priyanka without a moment’s delay reminded the host that Meghan Markle isn’t Prince Harry’s girlfriend only, she is a Suits actress too.

Priyanka reminds host 'Meghan Markle isn’t only Prince Harry’s girlfriend'

“Also, Meghan Markle, actress Suits, her achievements,” promptly replied the Bollywood actress

The big news is that you are friends with actress Meghan Markle, said the host, emphasising ‘girlfriend Prince Harry’.

“Also, Meghan Markle, actress Suits, her achievements,” Priyanka promptly replied.

Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows in front of 600 guests including the Queen, more than 30 royals and famous faces such as Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba on Saturday.

