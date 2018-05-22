Neurosurgeons decode Michael Jackson's impossible dance move

Doctors have described in detail how Michael Jackson was successful in executing biomechanically impossible dance moves in his music video Smooth Criminal, reported BBC.



Michael in his dance move leans from the ankle at a 45-degree angle, while keeping his body straight as a rod. The illusion was flawlessly executed courtesy specially designed shoes and the artist's core strength.

Meanwhile, the neurologists have warned others against attempting the potentially injurious move.

Manjul Tripathi from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India, say in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine: "Most trained dancers with strong core strength will reach a maximum of 25 to 30 degrees of forward bending while performing this action. MJ pulled off a gravity-defying 45 degree move that seems unearthly to any witness."

Michael got the extra degrees of tilt thanks to some fancy footwear. If a random person were to attempt the Smooth Criminal lean, they would notice that the bulk of the strain to strike the pose moves to the Achilles tendon in each ankle, rather than the erector spine muscles of the back.



“This allows for only a very limited degree of forward bend, even for someone matching Michael's strong athletic abilities,” explains Assistant Prof Tripathi.



A v-shaped slit in the bottom of each heel of his spats slotted onto a strong nail or "hitch member" driven into the ground, allowing the dancer to pivot and lean further forward, for the gravity-defying move.

Michael had earlier relied on supporting cables and a harness around his waist to create the illusion.

It's said that the popstar borrowed the footwear idea from US astronauts' boots, which can be docked to a fixed rail when working in zero gravity.

"Several MJ fans, including the authors, have tried to copy this move and failed, often injuring themselves in their endeavours," they caution.

Dr Tripathi said: "The chances of injury to the ankle are significant. You need strong core muscles and good support around the ankle. It's not a simple trick."