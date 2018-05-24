Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan on why he refused Sanju: Wanted to play Sanjay Dutt

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 24, 2018

Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday revealed he was offered to play the role of late Sunil Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt but he refused because he wanted to essay the title character.

Responding to reports that he refused to play Sanjay’s father in the upcoming biopic Sanju, Aamir during a media interaction said, “He [Hirani] approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju's role is unbelievable.”

"So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir Kapoor is playing it. So, do not offer me anything," Aamir said.

Aamir, who has been in the film industry for more than 30 years, said that Ranbir is a good actor and he is sure that he would have done a commendable job of playing Sanjay in the film.

"I cannot wait to watch the film now," said Aamir, who has worked closely with Hirani in films such as 3 Idiots and PK.

Amir and Sunil Dutt were close friends in real life. Recalling some fond memories of the late actor, Aamir said, "He always sent me telegrams in those days to wish me on Diwali, Eid, birthday... If my film did well, he sent me a congratulations note."

Sanju is set to be released on June 29. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in key roles and features appearances by Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.

