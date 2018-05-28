Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

By
Web Desk

Monday May 28, 2018

MAC Cosmetics Middle East published a video on YouTube this week offering women makeup tips for Sehri. Photo: Screengrab

Cosmetic manufacturer, Mac, has come under fire for posting a tutorial video for a "glamorous Suhoor look".

MAC Cosmetics Middle East published a video on YouTube this week offering women makeup tips for Sehri/Suhoor.

The video, titled "Get Ready For Suhoor," featured a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a woman before she eats the pre-dawn meal.

Twitterati obviously went into a frenzy and questioned how anyone can even attempt looking glamorous in the middle of the night when waking up to eat food is a task in itself.

While it's not uncommon for people to dress up for Iftar, most people have Sehri in their pajamas.


However, many users from the Middle East defended the brand, pointing out that lavish Suhoor parties are pretty common in the region.

Mac has since removed the video from their Facebook and YouTube page but it still remains on their Instagram account.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

 Updated 14 hours ago
Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

 Updated 17 hours ago
Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

 Updated 17 hours ago
Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

 Updated 2 days ago
America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

 Updated 2 days ago
It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

 Updated 2 days ago
Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

 Updated 2 days ago
Another scandal: 22-year-old beautician alleges affair with boxer Amir Khan

Another scandal: 22-year-old beautician alleges affair with boxer Amir Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
Film mogul Weinstein appears handcuffed in court to face rape charges

Film mogul Weinstein appears handcuffed in court to face rape charges

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM