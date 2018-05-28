Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

MAC Cosmetics Middle East published a video on YouTube this week offering women makeup tips for Sehri. Photo: Screengrab

Cosmetic manufacturer, Mac, has come under fire for posting a tutorial video for a "glamorous Suhoor look".

MAC Cosmetics Middle East published a video on YouTube this week offering women makeup tips for Sehri/Suhoor.

The video, titled "Get Ready For Suhoor," featured a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a woman before she eats the pre-dawn meal.

Twitterati obviously went into a frenzy and questioned how anyone can even attempt looking glamorous in the middle of the night when waking up to eat food is a task in itself.



While it's not uncommon for people to dress up for Iftar, most people have Sehri in their pajamas.





However, many users from the Middle East defended the brand, pointing out that lavish Suhoor parties are pretty common in the region.



Mac has since removed the video from their Facebook and YouTube page but it still remains on their Instagram account.

