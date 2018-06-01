Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise shares first photo from set of 'Top Gun 2'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 01, 2018

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Filming of the long-awaited sequel of Top Gun is officially underway with actor Tom Cruise sharing a picture from the set of the air force action movie.

The 55-year-old actor revealed the filming for the new film had begun on May 30 — over a year before the film is due to hit screens, according to reports in The Sun

Taking to Twitter, the Top Gun star posted a photo of himself in a flight suit staring at a waiting fighter jet on social media, captioning it, "Day 1."

Photo: Tom Cruise Twitter

The 1986's movie which starred Cruise as Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, Val Kilmer and Anthony Edwards, told the story of a hotshot pilot whose recklessness is only matched by his skills in the cockpit.

Although the plot is being kept under wraps, the film is expected to be set nearly 30 years after the original.

Joseph Kosinski, who is directing the sequel, told ComingSoon.net in October that his approach would be “appropriate for the times we live in.”

“The navy is very different now than it was in 1986,” said Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on 2013 sci-fi pic “Oblivion.” 

“It’s just a different world now, so you can’t remake the first movie. It has to adapt, [but] I certainly want to re-create the experience of that movie, which gives you a front seat into the world of naval aviation and what it’s like to be in a fighter jet.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the Tony Scott-directed original, will return to produce the sequel, along with Skydance's David Ellison and Cruise. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor sends love to Pakistani women

'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor sends love to Pakistani women

 Updated 4 hours ago
Superman going strong at 80

Superman going strong at 80

 Updated 6 hours ago
Mahira, Fawad sizzle on cover of Indian magazine

Mahira, Fawad sizzle on cover of Indian magazine

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Saw,' 'Insidious' creator Leigh Whannell turns to cyborg horror

'Saw,' 'Insidious' creator Leigh Whannell turns to cyborg horror

 Updated 10 hours ago
UK Vogue names 'campaigning feminist' Meghan Markle among top influential women

UK Vogue names 'campaigning feminist' Meghan Markle among top influential women

 Updated yesterday
Anushka Sharma's role in 'Sanju' revealed

Anushka Sharma's role in 'Sanju' revealed

 Updated yesterday
Ranbir Kapoor confirms he and Alia Bhatt are dating

Ranbir Kapoor confirms he and Alia Bhatt are dating

 Updated yesterday
Nabila is official hair and makeup partner for IIFA 2018

Nabila is official hair and makeup partner for IIFA 2018

 Updated yesterday
Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM