Mahira, Fawad sizzle on cover of Indian magazine

Photo: Twitter

Mahira and Fawad Khan have fans in frenzy as they sizzled in a latest photo shoot for the cover of an Indian magazine.

The Humsafar co-stars recreated their chemistry for a photo shoot for the latest collection of Sadaf Fawad Khan’s label SFK bridals for India Today’s bridal magazine Brides Today.

The shoot took place in Dubai at the Babalshams Hotel and the duo is seen in a different avatar – edgy, wild and bold – which they both perfectly pull off.

Mahira and Fawad will next be seen together in Bilal Lashari's Maula Jutt.



Fans are in awe of the photo shoot:







