Tom Cruise makes five-mile skydive in 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Tom Cruise has jumped off buildings, slid off skyscrapers and clung onto the outside of a plane during take-off in his roles as action movie hero.



Now he can stake a claim to being the first actor to perform a “HALO” skydive on camera: a “high altitude, low opening” jump, usually done only by highly-trained military professionals as a way of avoiding detection by the enemy.

The 55-year-old filmed the stunt for “Mission: Impossible - Fallout”, the latest installment of the high-grossing action movies in which he plays agent Ethan Hunt.

In a video released ahead of the movie’s release next month, Cruise leaps from the cargo door of a plane at 25,000 feet (7,600 metres) — almost five miles — opening the parachute less than 2,000 feet (600 metres) from the ground, according to the filmmakers.



Cruise broke an ankle last year filming another stunt for “Mission: Impossible - Fallout”, when he jumped between two buildings and landed against a wall.