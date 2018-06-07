Disney cast Yoson An as love interest in ‘Mulan’

Yoson An. Photo: Dead Lucky

New Zealand actor Yoson An is set to star in the live-action version of “Mulan” alongside actress Liu Yifei.

An will play the role of Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit and Mulan's love interest, Hollywood Reporter reported.

An is best known for his work in TV miniseries Dead Lucky, alongside Rachel Griffiths. He can next be seen in movies The Meg and Mortal Engines.



On the other hand, actor Chum Ehelepola has been cast in the role of Ramtish, who, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar's character Skatch, will be portraying a con-artist duo in the film.



Earlier, Chinese actor Donnie Yen was announced as Commander Tung, who serves as a mentor and teacher to Mulan.

Last year in November, Liu Yifei was picked to play the titular character after a worldwide search.

The film Mulan follows the story of a young girl who is fearful that her father will be drafted into the Chinese military, she aims to take his place instead. However, due to the nation's patriarchal rule, being a woman precludes her from enlisting, with the resourceful girl then pretending to be a man and proving herself to be a fierce warrior.

The movie will be directed by Niki Caro, who becomes the second female director hired by Disney, to direct a film with a budget higher than $100 million following A Wrinkle In Time‘s Ava DuVernay.

Caro’s previous work includes the Whale Rider, McFarland, USA and The Zookeeper’s Wife.

The movie is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.