Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
Web Desk

‘It: Chapter Two’ casts Isaiah Mustafa as adult Mike Hanlon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

Isaiah Mustafa. Photo: Ace Pictures

Stephen King's"It: Chapter Two", has found its final member of The Loser’s Club.

Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice spokesman in the commercials, has been cast as the adult version of Mike Hanlon, The Hollywood Reporter reported.  

The younger version of meat delivery boy Hanlon was portrayed by Chosen Jacobs in the first part of the film. 

Mustafa currently stars on Shadowhunters, which is set to conclude after its current third season, and had also starred in movies such as Horrible Bosses and Selfie.

James Ransone, Andy Bean join cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie

Mustafa joins Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Ritchie Tozier), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) as the adult iterations of the Losers Club.

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

“Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

Jay Ryan joins the cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, while Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee will be producing the film.

The first installment of the film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide including $327 at the US box office.

“Chapter Two” is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theatres by Warner Bros on September 6, 2019.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

 Updated 5 hours ago
Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

 Updated 6 hours ago
James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 Updated 7 hours ago
Original 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson dies at 90

Original 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson dies at 90

 Updated 10 hours ago
HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

 Updated yesterday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

 Updated yesterday
Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

 Updated yesterday
Celebrity chef, author, TV food show host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrity chef, author, TV food show host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM