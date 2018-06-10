‘It: Chapter Two’ casts Isaiah Mustafa as adult Mike Hanlon

Isaiah Mustafa. Photo: Ace Pictures

Stephen King's"It: Chapter Two", has found its final member of The Loser’s Club.

Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice spokesman in the commercials, has been cast as the adult version of Mike Hanlon, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The younger version of meat delivery boy Hanlon was portrayed by Chosen Jacobs in the first part of the film.

Mustafa currently stars on Shadowhunters, which is set to conclude after its current third season, and had also starred in movies such as Horrible Bosses and Selfie.

Mustafa joins Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Ritchie Tozier), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) as the adult iterations of the Losers Club.

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

“Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, while Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee will be producing the film.

The first installment of the film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide including $327 at the US box office.

“Chapter Two” is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theatres by Warner Bros on September 6, 2019.