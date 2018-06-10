Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 10 2018
Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

Photo: Netflix

Netflix original series Stranger Things is reportedly getting a prequel novel.

Expanding upon its Stranger Things universe, the streaming service is teaming up with publisher Penguin Random House on a worldwide publishing deal for a series of books based on the Duffer Brothers popular show, Deadline reported. 

The prequel will be released in early 2019, will follow Eleven's mother and the MKUltra Program. Gwenda Bond will write the prequel.

Gwenda Bond, who is known for her body of work in young adult literature including Girl on a Wire and Lois Lane: Fallout, will write the prequel. 

According to details, the first two books, which are aiming for a fall release, will be a behind-the-scenes companion book, followed by a hardcover gift book for younger readers.

The companion book will be released under the title Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion.

The gift book, which doesn’t have a title yet, will offer “advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world.” 

Stranger Things tells the story of a group of young friends living in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s — and the odd happenings that threaten them all.

The show stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby-Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo.

In April, Netflix announced the start of production for the third season of Stranger Things, though not much is known about the upcoming season except that it will feature a time hop from season two and pick up in 1985. 

Stranger Things third season is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

Comments

