Taylor Swift's 'Ronan' co-writer sends moving message to cancer warriors

Ronan’s mom recalls son’s cancer battle after Tatiana Schlossberg diagnosis

Taylor Swift wrote her song, Ronan, on Red about Ronan Thompson, who passed away after fighting with cancer, and his mother, Maya Thompson, has devoted her life to helping other patients in any way she can.

The mom runs a charity to raise funds for cancer survivors, and learning about Tatiana Schlossberg’s diagnosis through her recently published essay reminded her of her son Ronan.

“Reading her words brought me back to the hospital nights,” Maya wrote, who lost her son three days before his fourth birthday in 2011.

Maya, who was credited on Taylor’s tributary song for her son, continued, “I do not just understand this piece. I live inside it because of Ronan. My son taught me what it means to love while time is running out. He taught me that hope and fear can live in the same breath.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner has repeatedly mentioned Ronan as one of her saddest songs, often too painful for her to sing since her own mother’s cancer diagnosis. However, she continues to donate the proceeds to childhood cancer research to help other children like Ronan.