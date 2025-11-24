Antonio Banderas shares exciting details about new ‘Tony’ movie

Antonio Banderas has recently spilled the beans about upcoming Tony movie, based of the life of Anthony Bourdain.

The Spanish actor reveals his experience playing a mentor in the Matt Johnson-directed biopic while speaking at the Torino Film Festival over the weekend.

“We spent a month and a half filming in Cape Cod and Newport, constantly surrounded by the smell of fish,” jokingly said the Mask of Zorro star.

Antonio mentioned that every time he had to take shower after coming back to hotel because he would reek of fish.

“I was cleaning fish every single day!” confessed the 65-year-old.

Interestingly, the forthcoming biopic reflects on the life of the chef-turned-globetrotter.

Desperado actor recalls that after finishing university, “Anthony originally wanted to become a writer, but almost immediately, he began struggling with depression and drug addiction”.

Therefore, the movie “explores the very difficult early years of his life,” he points out.

Antonio, who plays a Brazilian-born restaurateur and takes the young Tony, which is played by Dominic Sessa under his wing, in the new movie.

“Through this relationship, Tony begins to truly learn how to cook,” states the Babygirl actor.

Antonio notes that the movie “is not just about cuisine or culinary techniques; it’s about his life, his identity, and his way of being shaped by this unique mentor”.

During the festival, the actor gives details about his character in the movie.

“My character studied at the finest institutions, graduating from the best gastronomy schools, yet he always remained an outsider,” continues the Spy Kids actor.

Antonio adds, “He created his own restaurant outside the traditional world of elite chefs, developing his own dishes with ingredients accessible to ordinary communities — simple food for everyday people.”