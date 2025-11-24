Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo pen tearful goodbye to ‘Wicked’ roles

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bid emotional farewell to their Wicked roles.

Grande, who played Glinda, and Erivo, who portrayed Elphaba, took to their Instagram accounts to pen bittersweet notes for their respective on-screen characters.

"Thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything," the 7 Rings hitmaker captioned a carousel featuring the behind-the-scenes journey of her character. “I will love you always … Wicked: For Good is out now."

Meanwhile Erivo, 38, penned a tearjerking note after the latest Jon M. Chu-helmed movie musical premiered on Friday, November 21, in theaters following an intense press tour.

"I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me," she began the caption. "The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough. So I’ll simply say this."

"Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too," the Tony Award winner wrote. "Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba."

For the unversed, the first Wicked movie was released on November 22, 2024, just before Thanksgiving.

Its sequel, Wicked: For Good, came out on November 21, also just before this year’s Thanksgiving.