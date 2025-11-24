'Harry Potter' actor addresses chances of OG cast appearing in HBO Reboot

Rupert Grint reveals if he would want to see his kids star in 'Harry Potter' project someday

Harry Potter series is in the making with HBO backing the project with a new set of actors.

Originally, the franchise featured Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who will now be replaced by young stars namely Dominic Mclaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair stout.

The upcoming series has increased the excitement among the Harry Potter fans, who are now eager to know if the original members will be appearing in the new project or not.

Rupert, while addressing the matter, said, "Maybe in the future.”

For now, the 37-year-old believes that he is enjoying his time away from the world.

He told BBC, "Never say never, but for now, I think, as much as I loved it, I'm enjoying stepping outside of that world."

Meanwhile, when asked if he would want to see his own kids starring in a Harry Potter project in the future.

Grint thought of it as a wonderful idea. "I don't see why not. It was so much fun."

The family fantasy film has been closest to his heart and its legacy will forever remain alive.

"It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now", he added.

Rupert can never imagine stepping out of the shadow of this evergreen franchise.