Macaulay Culkin kids 'clueless' about father's role in ‘Home Alone'

Macaulay Culkin spills shocking insight on 35th anniversary of 'Home Alone'

Macaulay Culkin has made a surprising revelation about his kids still unaware of the fact that he starred in Home Alone.

Culkin rose to fame with the 1990 classic movie in which he played Kevin McCallister.

The story revolves around eight-year-old Kevin who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. He feels happy to be in-charge of the house unless thieves break into his home and he fights like no other.

The 45-year-old, who shares two children Dakota and Carson with partner Brenda Song, has revealed that his kids doesn’t realize that their father plays the lead role in the movie despite watching the film more often.

While speaking on the 35th anniversary of the first Home Alone film at the Long Beach Terrace Theatre, he opened, "They have no idea that I’m Kevin.”

According to Culkin, the kids are "oblivious" of the fact and he wants to keep them in illusion.

"They’re only three and four years old, [I want] to keep up that illusion as long as possible.”

However, his elder son Dakota has started realizing that Macaulay played Kevin as latter show him an old family photo.

He recalled Dakota telling him, “That kid look like Kevin.”

Home Alone is one of the most iconic Christmas films of all time that also featured Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci and Kieran Culkin.