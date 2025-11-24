Kate Winslet opens up about films that 'drained' her energy

Kate Winslet talks about movies that took physical toll on her health

Kate Winslet is one of the most renowned celebrities of Hollywood, but she did not acquire success over night.

A lot of pain and exertion is required to reach to a level where she is today.

Actors work really hard on a film behind-the-scenes, which the audiences do not even realize.

Winslet revealed that there are two films that drained her both mentally and physically. One of them is Sense and Sensibility and the other one was Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

While filming these two movies, the Titanic star literally "fainted" on set.

Recalling the filming days of Sense and Sensibility on the film’s 25th anniversary, the 50-year-old said, “I remember [fainting], and I remember then subsequently being part of a very early moment between [Emma and Greg].

She reminisced how Emma Thompson and Greg Wise helped her get back to her senses.

Kate continued, “Because I’m fainting and getting hypothermia, and Greg [is] shoving my feet into his armpits to warm [me] up. So I had Greg at one end and then I’ve got Emma at the other end going, ‘You’ll be all right. Give me a little bit of a rub.”

Winslet also recalled fainting while working on the 2004 romantic sci-fi with Jim Carrey.

There was a scene where the two had to sit submerged in hot water for over three hours.

The Mare of Easttown actress revealed, “I got out and I was like, ‘Can I have some water?’ and I fainted.”