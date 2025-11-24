 
Nicola Peltz displays carefree attitude amid Beckham family tension

Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz stuns fans with recent snap

Geo News Digital Desk
November 24, 2025

Nicola Peltz drops jaws with impressive splits display
Nicola Peltz drops jaws with impressive splits display

Nicola Peltz Beckham garnered attention with a recent snap displaying her incredible fitness.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram Sunday to put up her image which shows that she has got more than just red-carpet glamour to boast about.

The Transformers actress slipped into a casual grey jumper and leggings before dropping into splits.

The striking snap set the internet ablaze.

Netizens praised her extraordinary flexibility and effortless poise.

Nicola Peltz displays carefree attitude amid Beckham family tension

She paired the picture with a second shot which showed her glaring into the camera from behind a mirror.

The display of her skill followed Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham's date night at Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles last month.

Nicola Peltz displays carefree attitude amid Beckham family tension

The couple’s special night raised eyebrows as the two skipped the London preimere of Brooklyn’s mother’s three-part docuseries Victoria Beckham.

This has further fueled speculations about the rift of the young couple with the 26-year-old famous parents.

The lovey-dovey couple wore matching outfits as the two enjoyed some quality time together.

The eldest son of David Beckham turned heads wearing a tailored blazer and suit trousers while Peltz radiated elegance in her attire.

The absence of the couple from Victoria’s documentary premiere reminds us of David’s 50th birthday celebration – a time when the news of the rift between the Beckhams and Cruz spread like wildfire.

